 photohampster

COQUILLE — The Coquille Valley Seed Community members invite the public to an evening of Interactive Discussion on Fall Gardening led by Micha Elizabeth from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Topics include garlic, cover crops, harvesting, curing and storing winter squash, overwintering, transplanting perennials, closing the garden and soil prep for next year’s crops. The night begins with Ianto Evans’ talk about fava bean culture.

Remember to bring any surplus seeds, seedlings, books, magazines and/or garden produce or tasty treats for the sharing table.

The public is always welcome. This month's meeting will be held at the Coquille Community Building located at 115 N Birch St. For more information, go to facebook.com/CoquilleValleySeedCommunity.

