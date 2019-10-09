SOUTH COAST — Live Culture Coast, a tour through through the South Coast of activities featuring regional arts and culture, kicks off next week running 10 days from Gardiner to Brookings.
The events kick off in Gardiner, on Oct. 18. Port Hole Center will host a writer's retreat where writers can work on projects and get feedback from professionals and peers. According to LCC's website, any genre of writing is welcome, whether short stories, novels, poems, or other styles. They foster a "supportive environment that celebrates the writer in everyone." The program includes a breakfast orientation, a catered lunch of coastal dishes, four classes to improve participants' writing, as well as a keynote speech and panel discussion. Tickets to attend the symposium cost $95.
From there, the events head south over the next 10 days, going through the Lakeside and the Coos Bay areas, then to Bandon and beyond. The events end on Oct. 27 in Port Orford for a guided hike and foraging adventure along the intertidal zone. Participants will learn about the animals and plants in the area, and which ones can be eaten.
According to Amber Peoples, Creative Director of Live Culture Coast, LCC is "a sensory celebration of fermentation, creativity and exploration" focused on art, culture, food and farms. The program grew from the desire to explore the different possibilities around the area, from community culture to food and artistic endeavors. Peoples noted there was so much regional culture along the South Coast, and the unique aspects of each community could be missed without exploring the area.
You have free articles remaining.
"If you're living in Coos Bay, maybe you don't know everything going on in Brookings," she said. "With Live Culture Coast, you can get involved in a way you don't get to normally."
There are over 90 experiences planned for the 10 day event, ranging from educational hikes and tours around the South Coast to hands-on creative activities to instructional classes. While some of the activities were organized specially for the event, others are established annual activities.
While part of the hope is to bring people into the area to experience the South Coast, locals are welcome at any of the events that have space. Peoples said everyone is encouraged to "participate as they can," whether for the full 10 days, just a weekend, or for a single event.
More information on Live Culture Coast and all the events can be found at liveculturecoast.org.