COOS BAY - Take a walk into Coos Bay's past with retired history teacher and Coos History Museum board member Steve Greif on a South Coast Strider hike at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 11.
Greif will lead hikers through downtown and along Front Street sharing the history of the buildings and sights along the way. The walk will follow a leisurely pace and the route is quite level (no hill climbs). After the walk those participating will look at the buildings in town and along Front Street from a whole new perspective.
For those preferring a longer walk, a group will break off near Mingus Park and will add about 3 miles to the trip walking through the park and through neighborhoods. This hike does have some hill climbs, but will be run at an comfortable pace.
Participants are encouraged to visit the Coos History Museum and the nearby Marshfield Sun Printing Museum after the walk.
Meet at 10 a.m. in the parking lot at the Coos History Museum, and the walk will start from there following a brief introduction.
If the walk whets an appetite for learning more about Coos Bay, there's a new opportunity for learning about history while taking a scenic ride on the bay. Visit coosboattours.com for more information.
Join the South Coast Striders Facebook group for frequent updates. The current hike schedule can be found at www.coostrails.com.
About hike leader Steve Greif
Greif earned an Associate’s Degree from Southwestern Oregon Community College, a Bachelor’s Degree from Oregon State, and a Master's Degree at the University of Oregon. He was a social studies teacher at North Bend High School from 1978–2010. Greif was a JV boys’ basketball coach at NBHS (1978-1986), assistant cross country coach (2000-2010), assistant track coach (1979-1993), and head track coach (1994-2010). He was the inaugural Distinguished Alumni from Southwestern in 1992, won the Excellence in Education Award from the Oregon Education Association in 1996, the George Hixon Award for Community Service from the Kiwanis in 2000, and was named Citizen of the Year from the City of North Bend in 2005. Greif has been on the board of trustees for the Coos History Museum since 1999. Married to Joan Macpherson Greif, they have three children: Maren, Lindsey and Andrew.