COOS BAY  Explore cemeteries and buildings filled with haunts, stories of haunts, myths, urban legends and history and hear how paranormal investigators conduct their investigations from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday in North Bend.

A second ghoulish tour will happen on Friday, Oct. 19, in Coos Bay. 

These tours will be a fitting Halloween treats. The tour will begin and end at Liberty Theater in North Bend, and at 7 Devils Brewery parking lot in Coos Bay on Oct. 19. Please arrive 30 minutes early. 

There is a short bus tour for Coos Bay, along with moderate walking with frequent stops and some stairs are required. Beverages will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 at the time of the tour. Tickets for both tours purchased together are $35. Southwestern's student rate is $10. 

All proceeds benefit Southwestern Oregon Community College’s TRiO Talent Search/Upward Bound programs for our youth with the greatest needs. Participants must be 18 years or older and sign a release. 

For tickets, call 541-888-7223. Cash or checks please if purchasing tickets at the event.

