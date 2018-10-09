COOS BAY — Explore cemeteries and buildings filled with haunts, stories of haunts, myths, urban legends and history and hear how paranormal investigators conduct their investigations from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday in North Bend.
A second ghoulish tour will happen on Friday, Oct. 19, in Coos Bay.
These tours will be a fitting Halloween treats. The tour will begin and end at Liberty Theater in North Bend, and at 7 Devils Brewery parking lot in Coos Bay on Oct. 19. Please arrive 30 minutes early.
There is a short bus tour for Coos Bay, along with moderate walking with frequent stops and some stairs are required. Beverages will be available for purchase.
Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 at the time of the tour. Tickets for both tours purchased together are $35. Southwestern's student rate is $10.
All proceeds benefit Southwestern Oregon Community College’s TRiO Talent Search/Upward Bound programs for our youth with the greatest needs. Participants must be 18 years or older and sign a release.
For tickets, call 541-888-7223. Cash or checks please if purchasing tickets at the event.