COOS BAY — Black Market Gourmet will host its Easter Brunch Buffet on Sunday, April 21. Seating will begin at 11:30 a.m., with reservations available at 12:15, 1:00, 1:45, 2:30 and 3:15 p.m. Chef Jardin Kazaar will be preparing a repast including assorted salads that will appeal to both vegetarians and omnivores. There will be macaroni and cheese, corned beef, turkey, potatoes and more. Meals also include champagne, mimosas or sparkling cider.
Adult meals are $30; children 5-12 years, eat for $15; and guests under 5, meals are complimentary.
Reserve your seat by calling 541-269-0194.