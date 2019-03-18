COOS BAY — Teams of top-flight spellers are busy as bees signing up to compete in the Coos Bay Public Library Foundation’s seventh annual Adult Spelling Bee fundraiser. The event will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Black Market Gourmet, 495 Central Ave. downtown Coos Bay.
The fee to register a team of two to three spellers is $75. Team registration forms can be found online at http://www.coosbaylibrary.org and at the Coos Bay Public Library. The team registration fee includes a limited edition T-shirt for each team member, a dessert buffet and a chance to earn bragging rights. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. The deadline for team registration is Friday, March 29.
Spectator tickets are on sale now at the Coos Bay Public Library, Art Connection, Black Market Gourmet or from Library Foundation members. Each $25 spectator ticket includes a scrumptious dessert buffet, coffee and no-host bar and plenty of merriment, according to Foundation President Curt Benward. “It’s amazing to see these teams tackle words I’ve never even heard before — and spell them correctly. And it’s really a lot of fun.”
Teams that miss a word can buy their way back into the competition one time for amounts that vary depending on the round. “Everybody deserves a second chance,” explains event moderator, Bob More. “And, besides, we can help the library with the money.”
Friends, families and those who just want to see how they measure up are encouraged to join the fun by cheering on their favorite team, joining the 50/50 raffle or purchasing raffle tickets for various bee-themed gift baskets. In between rounds, audience challenges for prizes and prestige will add to the festivities.
For more information, call 541-269-1101.