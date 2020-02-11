CHARLESTON — The Coos Bay Power Squadron (America's Boating Club) will put on an Electronic Navigation course. The CPS-ECP Electronic Navigation course is a good introduction to navigation using electronic tools and is suitable for experienced as well as novice boaters with basic charting knowledge. It focuses on navigating with electronic tools, example GPS and RADAR, rather than on navigation systems hardware.
The course will start around April 1 and go for six to eight weeks on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30, at the Coos Bay Power Squadron Building, 90346 Guano Rock Lane, in the Charleston boat basin. Cost for the course will be $80 for Power Squadron members and $120 for non-members. A $60 non-refundable deposit needs to be paid no later than March 4 for those interested.
Call Al Swanson at 541-888-6178 or 541-756-4408 for more information or to sign up.