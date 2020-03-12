COOS BAY — Coos Head Food Co-op is collaborating with Bailey's Health Food Store and Oregon Microgreens on an event titled "Cancer to Health" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Coos Head Food Co-Op, 353 S. Second St.
Frank Hladky of Bailey’s Health Food Center will be presenting "Cancer to Health." Learn how Hladky went from multiple tumors to no tumors and “perfectly normal blood” in a few months.
Wendi Tubbs will also be speaking on how she started growing micro-greens and how she created her small business Oregon Microgreens.
The event is free to the public.
