COOS BAY — The League of Women Voters of Coos County will present an update on Economic Development through Tourism 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 3, at the UniServe Office, 3229 Broadway in North Bend, next to Bree’s Upscale Resale.
Speakers will be Miles Phillips, Associate Professor of Tourism & Business Development at Oregon State University; Samuel Baugh, Executive Director of South Coast Development Council, and Marie Simonds, Program Director of Wild Rivers Coast Alliance. The public is invited to share in the discussion about creating businesses and jobs in Coos County through tourism.
For more information, contact LWVCC President, Susan Thornton, 541-297-8305.