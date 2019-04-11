BANDON — Unity of Bandon will celebrate an Easter Flower Service starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 21, focusing on the symbolism of the resurrection experience as part of our spiritual journey. All are welcome to join in this celebration and participants will receive small flowers to plant at home.
Unity is located on US Highway 101, one mile south of 11th Street.
Phone 541-347-4696 for more information or check the website, www.unityofbandon.org. Unity of Bandon is affiliated with Unity Worldwide Ministries. Unity is the publisher of the popular magazine, The Daily Word and also is well known for the Silent Unity telephone prayer ministry.