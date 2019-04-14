COQUILLE — The CREATE Center will be hosting a Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Games, 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in the old Barrow's Drug Building located at 741 E First St. in Coquille, next to Denny's Pizza. All ages invited and the cost to participate is $2 per child, or $5 or a family of up to four children.
The Hunt will be divided by age and do not worry, we will have it dark. Games may include Laying Eggs, Bunny Bowling, Egg Toss Roulette, Egg on a Spoon, Pin the Tail on the Bunny, Easter Egg Golf, Face painting and more!
Questions and especially any volunteers to help and or donate, call Nancy Keller 541 290-8479 or email drnancykeller@yahoo.com