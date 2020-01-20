{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND — A new 10-week class is being offered at Unity By The Bay in North Bend, beginning Saturday, Jan. 25, based on the book "Dynamics for Living" by Unity co-founder Charles Fillmore. This compilation provides easy reference to Fillmore's most influential teachings and combines three decades of writing in one handy publication. A reliable cornerstone for the spiritual growth of hundreds of thousands of people, "Dynamics for Living" presents Fillmore's writings in a manner that invites expanded study.

This class will be held on Saturdays from 10-11;30 a.m. beginning Jan. 25 and runs through March 28. Cost will be on a love-offering basis, though all are welcome. Books are available online. Unity By The Bay is located at 2100 Union Ave. in North Bend. 

For more information, call 541-751-1633.

