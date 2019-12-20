NORTH BEND — Fields within Fields: Why healing ourselves is the way to transform humanity, and Ruth L. Miller, Ph.D. will offer a free afternoon of presentation and dialogue designed to facilitate new understanding of possibilities. The program will begin at 2 p.m. and continue till 4 Saturday, Jan. 4, at Evergreen Court, located at 451 O’Connell St. in North Bend.
Einstein said "the field governs the particle" meaning that matter has no reality of its own. Research over the past 20 years has demonstrated many levels of field that govern our bodies and our planet. Dr. Ruth L Miller will share some of the results of that research, provide some experiences of those fields, and help us understand how what happens in our individual fields affects the whole.
Dr. Miller, an ordained minister with degrees in anthropology and systems sciences, will integrate studies from science, culture, and consciousness to transform our understanding of how the universe works.
This free and open to the public community event is sponsored by the South Coast Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, which meets Sunday mornings at 10 am at the Dolphin Theater Playhouse, 580 Newmark Avenue, Empire.
On Sunday, Jan. 5, Dr. Miller will be exploring the word "epiphany" which comes from the Greek, referring to surprising discovery. From Archemides to Isaac Newton to Francis Crick, science has leapt forward through epiphanies. And, in the Christian tradition, three scholar-kings had an epiphany that would affect people around the world for thousands of years. What does it mean today? How can we honor our own epiphanies?
Everyone all races, creeds, genders, and orientations are welcome.
Website: www.oregonsouthcoastuu.org