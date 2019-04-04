MYRTLE POINT — The fourth "Local Lore" event sponsored by Dora Library will be a presentation called “A Schools Scrapbook: Dora, Sitkum, and More.”
The program will focus on schools that were located on the East Fork and the North Fork of the Coquille River including Sitkum, Dora, Pleasant Hill, Shiloh, Gravelford, Bald Hill, McKinley, and Gravelford Academy https://www.newspapers.com/image/485447267
Dora Library’s collection of class photos from Dora School and Sitkum School will be shown. All alums and their families are invited to bring photographs and stories.
One discussion topic will the 1959 field trip when school children from Dora and Sitkum watched fallers bring down the Centennial Fir.
The program will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at 2 p.m at Dora Center. Dora Center is located about 19 miles east of Myrtle Point. The address is 56125 Goldbrick Road, Myrtle Point.
Local Lore presenters will be David Laird, Mapril Combs, and Linda Kirk. After the presentation, which will include audience participation, refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Dora Library at 541-572-6009 or 541-572-2182.