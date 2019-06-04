DORA — Operation Join the Rest of the World (OpJo) will have a party to celebrate its first major victory. Broadband internet has arrived at Dora Library.
OpJo is a community coalition that includes Dora Library, Dora-Sitkum Rural Fire and individuals. The first goal of the coalition is to bring high speed internet to all of Dora, Sitkum and McKinley. The second goal is to obtain cell phone service. So far, broadband internet reaches one customer, Dora Library. OpJo wants to work with providers to offer broadband to every household.
The library’s connection is provided by Douglas Fastnet. DFN was able to tap into the fiber cable owned by CenturyLink that is buried adjacent to Sitkum Lane. Funding for the project was provided by the federal E-rate program and the Coos County Library District. Helping with the E-rate grant application were Moss Consulting and the extended services office of the county library district. Support for the project came from the office of Senator Jeff Merkley, Coos County Commissioners, Coos Library Board and Dora Library.
The public is invited to a celebration at 3 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Dora Library, 56125 Goldbrick Lane, Myrtle Point. Cake, coffee and punch will be served.
For more information, call Dora Library at 541-572-6009 or 541-572-2182.