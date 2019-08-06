EMPIRE — The Dolphin Playhouse will host an evening of Sea Shanties & Tales Saturday, Aug. 10. Everyone is invited to join the Doodad Shanty Show for a ruckus evening of sing-along sea shanties peppered with some historical insight into the life of sailors in the golden age of sail.
Shanty man Rick Morrisson’s knowledge of all things "tall ships" is vast, and what Morrisson shares about a sailor’s life in relation to the shanties sung ranges from quirky to hilarious to heartbreaking. Those who are lucky may even learn the historical maritime origins of some terms used today, like “four squares”!
The Doodad Shanty Boys always encourage their shipmates, the audience, to sing along on the chorus, hoot, holler, whistle and stomp, or just sit back and enjoy an evening of the songs of the life at sea.
The show starts at 7 p.m. at Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., in the historic Empire District of Coos Bay. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and kids 12 and under.