My current peeve is the daily, sometimes multiple calls, from Google Map Support I get. I won't go into great detail, but there is a national Do Not Call registry, and it really works. It may take a couple weeks before the calls slow down but they will, unless it's a business you have a contract with.
I just want to share with you that you can register for the National Do Not Call at https://www.donotcall.gov.
All you need is an email address and you can list up to three phone numbers for the do not call. Yes mobile numbers can be registered!
You will need to do this again in the future.