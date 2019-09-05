I am a Netflix addict. There, I said it. It's the first step in my program. And no, I am not making fun of anyone who is working one.
I do practice quiet time on the way home though. I am one of those weirdos who likes silence; and FYI 20 minutes of it with my morning cup of coffee. But those things are off topic.
At the end of my day I often have my iPad in my hand playing Words of some kind with friends and strangers or doodling around with oh, say things like Shoe Art for the Deserving Soles fundraiser. I like to have a program running while I decompress and clear my mind of the day's activities.
One of my friends recommended "The Great Hack," a documentary that makes you wonder why you even bother to vote.
The next one I watched was "Manhunt: Unabomber." Of course I was horrified by the things "ecoterrorist Ted Kaczynski" did. TK's IQ was 167 which is right up there with Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein. Your average Joe is about 100, give or take a few points.
Back on point, the little bits of his manifesto that were shared in the documentary-style movie actually resonated with me, as it did with the guy who actually tracked down TK. Not really sure where I was going with this other than making a recommendation for something to think about.
Then the latest Netflix limited documentary, "The Family." Oh boy, this one will generate some heated conversations. Politics and Religion. You know that separation of church and state and all. Two of the three hot-button topics I was trained in beauty school never to bring up. If you are wondering about the third one, it ends in x.
When I tried to find an official definition for limited documentary I couldn't find anything. Suffice to say my interpretation is that we are only getting part of the truth.
Pause to wonder is part of an Albert Einstein quote. "He who can no longer pause to wonder and stand rapt in awe, is as good as dead; his eyes are closed."