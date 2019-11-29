CORVALLIS, Ore. – The gardening season is over and chances are you had some failures. That’s okay. Every gardener does.
To help turn your failures into successes – and learn much more – turn to Oregon State University Extension Service’s online catalog where you’ll find almost 200 garden-related guides. One of the most popular is Growing Your Own, a publication filled with basic gardening information. The catalog also features approximately 700 additional publications on topics such as food preservation and safety, heating your home, aging, health, emergency preparedness and living sustainably. Some are in Spanish.
“The intuitive, mobile-friendly catalog website helps make OSU Extension’s research-based information available in the way the public expects: anytime, anywhere on the device of their choice,” said Jim Sloan, publishing leader of OSU’s Extension and Experiment Station Communications department, which manages the catalog.
The catalog homepage features recent releases and the most popular items for the week according to hits received. To find the peer-reviewed publications, you can search or browse by topic. The page for each publication shows a description, authors and links to related resources.
Most catalog publications are free to view or download. Some are available in multiple formats.
For example, Backyard Chicken Coop Design is available as a downloadable PDF and eBook. It’s also available as a podcast as part of OSU Extension’s Living on the Land series. All of the podcasts from the series can be listened to for free on iTunesU.
Some publications and field guides, such as the popular Shrubs to Know in Pacific Northwest Forests and Trees to Know in Oregon, are available to purchase.
