COOS BAY — The Film Noir series at Coos Bay Public Library continues at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16. The 1952 RKO thriller “The Narrow Margin” is this month’s feature.
Tough cop Walter Brown (Charles McGraw), whose partner has already been murdered on the assignment, is tasked with escorting the wife of a prominent gangster from Chicago to Los Angeles. The tough-talking and unpleasant widow is scheduled to testify about her husband's associates to the grand jury. Mrs. Frankie Neal (Marie Windsor) is left confined to her train compartment, fearing for her life as a group of thugs who want her silenced, permanently, come looking for her. As Walter struggles to protect her, he finds himself drawn to fellow passenger Ann Sinclair (Jacqueline White) who is traveling with her young son. Before the trip ends, unexpected revelations lead to a startling conclusion.
The Film Noir series is held on the third Sunday of the month. Everyone is welcome at this free program sponsored by The Friends of Coos Bay Public Library. The Library is located at 525 Anderson Avenue. Call 541-269-1101 or visit coosbaylibrary.org for further information library programs.