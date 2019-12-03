BANDON — Cape Arago Audubon Society, the National Audubon Society chapter for Coos County, will conduct its December meeting at the Marine Life Center in Charleston at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Executive Director Trish Mace will provide a brief overview of the Center’s programs and activities before guiding a tour of the Center’s exhibits. Of interest will be the marine bird exhibit that features contributions from local chapter members.
Attendees will also get an opportunity to learn more about the one Christmas Bird Count to be conducted in the county this year. The Coquille Valley circle, in which the count will be conducted, stretches from Bandon to Coquille. It is bounded on the north by Beaver Hill Road and on the south by Two Mile Road south of Bandon. That count is currently scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 4.
Also, mark calendars now for Cape Arago’s February program. Chandra LeGue, Oregon Wild’s Western Oregon Field Coordinator, has published “Oregon’s Ancient Forests: A Hiking Guide." She will talk about some of the fundamentals of these forests at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Coos Bay Public Library.
Call 541-297-2342 for more details on Cape Arago Audubon Society’s activities.