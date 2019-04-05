CHARLESTON — Schedule your child for a Day of Easter Fun with Charleston Fishing Families to be held Saturday, April 20 at Bastendorff Beach County Park. Only children who are registered will be able to participate in the scheduled Easter Egg Hunts. Each hunt will be for specific age groups and limited to the first 50 who register. Check in will be required 30 minutes prior to scheduled hunt.
Supplies of crafts, food and prizes will be limited so registered participants will be given priority over anyone showing up without advance notice. Register online at www.charlestonfishingfamiles.com.
The Day of Easter Fun will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m.
Still have questions? Email charlestonfishingfamilies@gmail.com.