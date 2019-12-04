COOS BAY — Emmanuel Preschool in Coos Bay is hosting a free Darkness to Light training session from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, provided by the Kids Hope Center. The school's teachers will all be attending to achieve a “Partner in Prevention” status as they continue with their priority of keeping the children of the community safe. Anyone interested is invited to join them.
The training will teach an overview of how to identify, minimize opportunity, recognize the signs and react responsibly to suspicions of child sexual abuse. The training is recommended for anyone over the age of 16 who currently works with, or knows children. Emmanuel Preschool is located at 400 Highland Ave., Coos Bay.
Nurses, social workers, dentists, dental hygienists, teachers and daycare workers can receive two hours of Continuing Education Credits (CEU's) for completing the training.
Come early and enjoy a special complimentary social hour with food at 5 p.m. Training will be from 6-8 p.m.
Snacks and bottled water will be provided during the two-hour training. Everything is free of charge. Must RSVP to attend. To RSVP, call 541-269-5829 or email Administrator@episcopalcoosbay.org.