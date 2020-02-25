COOS BAY — Dance Umbrella for South Coast Oregon is holding its annual Educational Outreach production this week for local third-graders.
Third-graders from North Bend, Coquille, Reedsport and Coos Bay school districts are attending the performance of “Peter and the Wolf” on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Hales Center for the Performing Arts. The two performances are at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. After the performance, students will be given a buy-one get-one-free coupon to attend the Saturday performance.
Guest dance companies for the outreach include the Eugene Ballet Youth and Vancouver City Ballet.
Participating in the Thursday Educational Outreach and the Saturday performance are guest dancers from the Eugene Ballet Youth and Vancouver C…
“(Students) get to see the dancers do the performance of 'Peter and the Wolf,' which is the classic story with the little boy Peter, the hunter and the wolf,” said Audra Geving, DUSCO board member. “Afterwards there is a question and answer, which is the best part, and the kids ask amazing questions.”
In the past, students have mostly asked the dancers about their costumes. Geving said students wonder where the other dancers are, if they are hiding backstage, since the performers change costumes so quickly between scenes and students don’t always realize they are the same people.
Last year, Geving said the morning performance saw around 400 students attend while the afternoon show saw 350 students. When asked if the same amount might attend this year, she pointed out that “an interesting thing happened.”
You have free articles remaining.
“So last year we had two schools unable to afford to attend,” she said. “This year, the Waterfall Clinic has sponsored those two schools who couldn’t make it last year. That way people can attend.”
The Waterfall Clinic is sponsoring two schools so students can attend this year's performance of "Peter and the Wolf."
Those two schools were Coos Bay School District’s Madison and Blossom Gulch.
“Not every child gets a chance to see a live performance, so it’s important to bring this specifically for that age group,” Geving said.
On Saturday, Feb. 29, at 4 p.m., the public is invited as DUSCO presents its Gala 2020 featuring "Peter and the Wolf" at the Hales Center, 1988 Newmark Ave., performed by Ballet Pacific of Dance Umbrella for South Coast Oregon, with guest performances by the Eugene Ballet Youth and Vancouver City Ballet.
Tickets: Adults $18 in advance, $20 at the door; youths 12 and under $15 in advance, $17 at the door, available at DUSCO.org or at the door.