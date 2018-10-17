COQUILLE — If you are ready for a ghoulishly good time and like a good scare, the CREATE Center will host a Haunted House at the Downtown Studio, located at 74 E First St. in Coquille. The Haunted House is recommended for those 10 years old and older. There will be activities for those who are younger.
Hours for the Haunted House are 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27; 7-9 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, and 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31. Cost is $5 per person. Proceeds will go toward 2019 Coquille High School senior graduates.
For details, call Nancy Keller at 541-290-8479.