COQUILLE — Weekend activities are planned at Gay '90s by Coquille's CREATE Center. A Kid Zone can be found on North Alder Street near the Fire Hall starting at 4 p.m. Friday, May 31. Face painting will be offered till 7:30 p.m. The fee, $8 for a full face, or $4 for a partial face.
At 6 p.m. there will be a Chess Simul with National Master Joshua Grabinsky who will play up to 25 people at the same time. Cost is $5 to play, and you will receive a $25 prize if you beat him.
Then on Saturday, June 1 The Gay '90s Parade will begin at 11 a.m. CREATE Center dancers, martial artists, tumblers and chess players will be in the parade.
Following the parade, at noon, you are invited to the Kid Zone with the theme Wizard of Oz. Face paint to become the Scarecrow, Tinman, Cowardly Lion, witch, Toto or the Yellow Brick Road. Participants can buy tickets and follow the Yellow Brick Road to brave the bouncy obstacle course; find your way through the maze with the Scarecrow; throw apples at the Tinman; melt witches at the squirt gun zone; play chess with the Wizard, and more.
There will be free demonstrations of dance, cheer and tumbling, martial arts, Korean archery, sword play and much more.
For more information, call 541 290-8479.