Sunday was more exciting than usual. A stent at the burn pile, a little time on the treadmill, then trying to figure out what to wear to the filming of a music video and what to take for the potluck. Thankfully my music video date, Marna Williams, was familiar with The Wind Tunnel in Empire next to OrCoast. She'd been there before for open mic. John Pundt, OrCoast Music, hosts musicians in this awesome space called The Wind Tunnel and it's really quite cozy.
Alec Berfield extended an invitation to come to CRBQ's new music video recording session with RealAF Media. Coos Rhythm & Blues Quintet, aka CRBQ, has new members so a new electronic press kit is needed. Bands, like any business, need to promote themselves so that they can get paying gigs. It's true many musicians play because they love music, but also they like to be appreciated — so they can continue with their need to provide you with music.
Alec Berfield, on keyboard, vocals and Michael Wesley Hughes, lead guitar, vocals are Coos Rhythm & Blues — add Tom Beckstrom, drums, percussion, vocals; Dan Neal (Professor Q), percussion; and Rudy Alaniz, bass, and vocals, who make up the Q, and you get CRBQ https://crbq.band/.
"We saw a video they did with local Kevin Mason on a rap tune and liked it," said Berfield of the RealAF Media trio.
In terms of selecting OrCoast's Wind Tunnel, Berfield said, Hughes likened it to ""Kulak’s Woodshed, in So Cal" where Mikee used to live." According to Berfield, Hughes described it as just the right size and acoustic values, and look and vibe.
"We wanted real-live-look in the flesh music, clams and all, the way God intended," said Berfield.
You have free articles remaining.
Everyone had made a pass through the food line and the atmosphere was set.
The music began, what everyone was there for — "Wiggle Out of This" and "Black Rainbow," yep that's the stuff.
I wondered where all the equipment was when I noticed Edna Ornelas, RealAF Media, using a cell phone on a stick doing what looked like an upper body slow-mo workout.
When all the pieces of the sound puzzle fit together, its a great blend of R&B happening. At one point Hughes stopped playing, apparently a sound puzzle piece had fallen. So, they started over. That's the beauty of editing later.
If you are looking for a chance to listen to CRBQ, maybe even a clam or two, plan to catch them on New Year's Eve at 7 Devils Brewing Co. Ring in the New Year at this early celebration. The doors will open at 4 p.m. the show will start at 7 with the champagne toast at 9 p.m. when the live countdown begins and the ball drops in New York City.
Genevieve Vines, Pundt's wife, said The Wind Tunnel open mic is 6-9 p.m. on the second fourth Friday (except in December) with doors opening to all ages at 5:30 p.m. There is no alcohol and the place isn't for rent. But guests are invited to share three songs each at open mic. John Pundt said "It's an outlet for local talent. Musicians are treated with respect." Pundt confirmed that this music event with CRBQ was kind of testing the water, but it was well received by everyone.