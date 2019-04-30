NORTH BEND — The Country Gospel Jubilee concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the Shoreline Community Church located at 1251 Clark St. in North Bend.
This concert's featured guest artist will be Mike Myers, best known and recognized for his rich baritone voice. He traveled and sang with the Revelation Quartet, and shared stage with the Oak Ridge Boys several times. Myers will sings a selection of songs about "Going Home."
The concert is hosted by Tom and Debbie Trammel. Refreshments and CDs will be available.