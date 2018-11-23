NORTH BEND — Join Tom and Debbie Trammel as they host a Country Christmas Jubilee Concert starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 at Shoreline Community Church. The concert will feature multiple performers with varied styles, a sort of musical collage with a focus on the birth of Jesus Christ. There is no charge to attend and refreshments will be served.
CDs will be available to purchase. The church is located at 1251 Clark St. in North Bend. More information is available by calling 541-521-9596 or on the web at www.shorelinecc.us.