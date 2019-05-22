NORTH BEND — The Pacific Coast Corvette Club will be making their way north Sunday, May 26 for the Memorial Day Parade in Reedsport. Prior to arriving in Reedsport the club has planned a stop at the David Dewitt Veterans Memorial Wayside located on the west side of US Highway 101 just north of the McCullough Bridge. The club's stop is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. The will be arriving in Reedsport at approximately noon and then staging for the parade which is set to being at 1:30 p.m.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault