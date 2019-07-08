{{featured_button_text}}
Used book sale
Contributed photo

COQUILLE — The Friends of the Coquille Public Library will have a book sale this weekend at the former Jefferson School located at 790 W 11th St. in Coquille.

The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14.

All proceeds will go toward building a new library for the city of Coquille.

