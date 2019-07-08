Rain. High 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Updated: July 9, 2019 @ 7:35 am
COQUILLE — The Friends of the Coquille Public Library will have a book sale this weekend at the former Jefferson School located at 790 W 11th St. in Coquille.
The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14.
All proceeds will go toward building a new library for the city of Coquille.
