COQUILLE — The Coquille Valley Seed Community invites you to their annual Winter Seed and Seeding Swap. The swap will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 at the Coquille Community Building located at 115 N Birch. anyone is invited to share open pollination, heirloom, non-GMO, and locally grown seeds and seedlings.
If you will be sharing seeds, please arrive at 5:30 to set up. Remember to bring surplus seedlings for the Sharing Table.
Heike-Marie Eubanks will start the evening with a talk, What To Do In The Winter Garden.
For more information, call 541-572 -3317 or visit facebook.com/CoquilleValleySeedCommunity.