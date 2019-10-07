COQUILLE — The Coquille Valley Quilters will hold their annual Quilt Show and Sale from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Coquille Valley Art Center. The show will be highlighting the work of club members who quilt for themselves and for charity. The Coquille Valley Quilters donate quilts to CASA, the women’s shelter and victims of disasters.
In addition to a quilt display by members, there will be craft items and supplies and fabric for sale.
Admission is free and refreshments will be served. Coquille Valley Art Center is located at 10144 Highway 42.