COQUILLE — The Coquille Valley Art Center will hold their annual Plant and Rummage Sale 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 at the center. Starting at noon Saturday prices will be reduced to half price. All funds raised will be used to continue the work of the Center.
Donations will be accepted 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, April 22 through Wednesday, April 24. The Center is located a mile and a half southeast of Coquille, at 10144 Highway 42. It is a non-profit art facility with members who participate in painting, wood carving, pottery, stained glass, fiber arts, and quilting classes.