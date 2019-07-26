COQUILLE — The Coquille Kiwanis Club will host their annual Community Yard Sale Saturday, Aug. 18, at Sturdivant Park in Coquille. Over the past 27 years, the sale has grown to more than 125 spaces that people rent to sell their wares and it's one of the largest community yard sales in Oregon with over 75,000 square feet of treasures and an average 6,000 attendees.
All the proceeds from our space rentals go to "Serving the Children of the World” which is the Kiwanis mission. The gates open to the public at 8 a.m. No early birds please.
For information about spaces or Coquille Kiwanis Club, contact Christy Brance at 541-396-2415.