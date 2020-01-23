COOS BAY — “O … The Places We’ve Been and the Places We’ll Go!” That is the theme of the Coos History Museum’s fundraiser for its education and lifelong learning program, taking place at Restaurant O in Coos Bay on Saturday, Feb. 8, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The event combines a special buffet dinner by Chef Eoghain O’Neill with a look at education in Coos County in the past, leading up to the Museum’s new plans for sharing the region’s stories and their lessons for future generations. The evening provides opportunities to take home auction items focusing on adventures and experiences, from a Bandon Dunes golf package, to Spinreel Dune Buggy and ATV Rentals dunes tours, to cooking classes with Master Chef O’Neill.
New Museum Executive Director Marcia Hart and the Coos County Historical Society Board of Trustees are extending an invitation to all to join them in an enjoyable evening at Restaurant O for a good cause. Tickets for this fundraiser to support the Museum’s education programs are $80 and available seats may be reserved at the Coos History Museum, 1210 N Front Street, Coos Bay, 541-756-6320.
More information, including the full menu of the event, is available at the Museum’s website, cooshistory.org.