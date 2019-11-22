COOS BAY — A box at the front of the store for recycling batteries, cell phones and small electronics is now available at Coos Head Food Co-op.
I have been walking around with a battery for my emergency radio for days. I have a large glass jar at home that I put old tired batteries in. When it gets full and when I remember, I schlep them over to Home Depot in Roseburg. They too have a recycling box just inside their main entrance.
Use a glass jar because when a battery oozes goo, it's a nasty mess that can leave a lasting impression.
You have free articles remaining.
Batteries Plus (Eugene and Roseburg) used to take dead batteries but started charging to recycle. You would think if they sold a product they might ... well never mind.
The good news is you may see more of these boxes pop up as more folks realize what can be kept out of landfills. Please do your part - 'tis the season for consuming batteries and replacing gadgets.