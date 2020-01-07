COOS BAY — A three-part nutritional education workshop will be offered at Coos Head Food Co-op starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the store.
This three-part series includes Nutrition, Grocery Shopping, and Budgeting in collaboration with OSU Extension SNAP Education Program, Waterfall Community Health Center and Coos Head Food Co-op.
Thursday, Jan. 16 — Diabetes
Thursday, Feb. 13 — Hypertension
Thursday, March 12 — Nutritional Education
Coos Head Food Co-op is located at 353 S Second St. in Coos Bay.