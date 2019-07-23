COOS BAY — The 2019 Southern Oregon Coast's Coos County 'Pride' Celebration will kick off with a Youth ERA event from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. The Youth Move Pride event is for ages 12-18 and will take place at The Youth ERA located at 1960 Sherman Ave. in North Bend. For those interested, visit www.facebook.com/TheYouthERA.
An adult celebration will feature a drag show for those 21 and older at Sky Bar located at 158 Central Ave., in downtown Coos Bay. Admission is $10 at the door. Doors open at 8 p.m. Friday and the show will start at 9 p.m. with dancing to follow.
Pride in the Park is open to everyone, including straight allies. This free all-age event will begin at noon Saturday, Aug. 3 at Boynton Park located on the corner of Newmark and Sherman. There will be face painting, Drag Queen storytelling, barbecue and other food, balloon animals, Queer Kickball, Pride flags and other vendors till 3 p.m.
Want to know more about Southern Oregon Coast Pride? Check them out at www.facebook.com/socpcooscounty.