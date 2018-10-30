YACHATS — The 21st annual Harvest & Holidays Arts & Crafts Festival by Crafts on the Coast will feature over 70 exhibitors inside Yachats Commons. Festival hours will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, and Sunday, Nov. 4, and admission is free. Commons is located at 441 Highway 101 N in Yachats.
The Yachats Commons is a beautiful, refurbished vintage elementary school and room after room and hallway will be filled with 70 of the best artisans from the Pacific Northwest for this juried craft event. Many of the exhibitors have won prizes with their artistry. A huge variety of crafts and art will be represented offering the public a rare opportunity for finding gifts that will be unique and long treasured. They will find an amazing selection of jewelry, agate lamps and fountains, original art, Joy Sphere Treasure Balls, wood crafts, Intarsia, metal art and sculptures, leather crafts, gourmet foods, body and scented products, photography, gourmet dog treats, upcycled products, beaded dragons and so much more.
Artisans featured from Coos County will include: Jeanette Casey with Dippity Doo Dah Gourmet Dip Mixes; Dennis Toney with fine art photography on textile items and Margie Edwards with hand crafted Herbal Wellness products.
Joining this year's event is Lori Tully with Spiritopia, a small family-owned distillery and winery based in Corvallis, Ore. They create liqueurs and brandy using the best raw ingredients, organic or locally sourced where possible, nothing artificial, flavors include ginger, pomegranate, apple, peppermint and strawberry rhubarb. Georgia Williams utilizes a variety of techniques on fabric with color and shape to create Art Quilts for hanging. Some have fabric sleeves attached on the back, some have an internal wood frame similar to a painting canvas; Mike Fetterley creates rugs and runners from predominately reclaimed, re-purposed and recycled materials. He also creates wearables woven from yarn produced with recycled natural materials and most created using 50 year old Oregon Trail Loom or his hand-built loom, no electricity; Sue Chittendon collects and uses naturally tumbled multi-colored sea glass to create mosaic windows, sun catchers and jewelry. Dennis Toney applies his fine art photography to textile goods, on metal and greeting cards; Steve and Brenda Bahe create unusual and colorful 3D metal yard art, wall art and magnets; Sue Handman makes fabric collages of Victorian women and children with inspirational or irreverent quotations and applies them to contemporary clothing and cards.
You may enjoy some samplings from Oregon Flavor Rack salt free seasonings and garlic products; Geez Smoked Cheese with several kinds of cheese and smoked garlic; Gingifer's Kitchen with jams, pickles and relishes; Oh Honey with Willamette Valley honey and roasted hazelnuts; and Celia's Balsamics with aged and flavored vinegars and oils. Relax with a chair massage with Melody Gandy, LMT or visit The Yachats Ladies Club and buy a raffle ticket for the scholarship fundraiser quilt.
The Depoe Baykery will offer their delicious and unusual pastries and coffee for sale as well.