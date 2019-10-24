COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Chapter of Surfrider Foundation will host a presentation on Aerial Spray in Forestry starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at SharkBite's Theater located at 226 S. Broadway in Coos Bay, next to SharkBite's Seafood Cafe.
The public is invited to learn about how aerial herbicides in forestry impacts neighbors. The presentation will describe the chemicals used in aerial spray, their persistence in local biology, and steps people can take to stay informed about sprays in their area.
Coos Bay Chapter meetings are held six times a year. The location and time is variable, but meetings are often held on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at SharkBite's Theater. The chapter’s event calendar for meeting details can be found at https://coosbay.surfrider.org/. Still have questions? Email chair@coosbay.surfrider.org.