COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Public Library, in collaboration with Erlette Upshaw from Goodwill Job Connections, will be offering a motivation workshop for those who need some inner drive. This workshop will be held 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, in the library’s Cedar Room.
In this workshop, Erlette will help you discover what motivates you and what shapes your attitude towards work and the world around you.
This workshop is free, no registration is required.
A GCF LearnFree: Online Computer Training will be offered 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at the library. Anyone needing to improve their skills is welcome but space is limited to registration is required for this free training. Erlette will illustrate what GCF LearnFree has to offer in self-paced individual learning modules and online classes that you can do on your own. Register at the Reference Desk or online at tineyurl.com/y5cu7zmj.
To get more information on workshop, call 541-269-1101.