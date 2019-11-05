COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Fire Department is continuing its mission of making the community safer by sponsoring and hosting a cardiopulmonary resuscitation course.
The class will be an American Heart Association Adult Friends and Family CPR class and will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the fire station located at 450 Elrod Ave.
Pre-registration is required through https://www.eventbrite.com/e/74778034113 . There is no charge for this class and no certification cards will be issued through this course.
This class is intended for all ages to help save lives by learning the skills of CPR. The course follows the American Heart Association curriculum. The AHA strongly promotes knowledge and proficiency in CPR and has developed instructional materials for this purpose. AHA materials used in an instructional course do not represent sponsorship of the course by the AHA.