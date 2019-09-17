COOS BAY — Disasters can strike quickly and without warning. It can force people to evacuate their neighborhoods or confine them to their homes. What would people do if basic services such as water, gas, electricity or telephones were cut off? Emergency response personnel will be on scene shortly after a disaster, but they cannot reach everyone right away. Families can cope with a disaster by preparing in advance and working as a team.
If a natural disaster hits our area, the Coos Bay Fire Department and NW Natural wants the public to be prepared. Join them on Saturday, Sept. 28, for a natural disaster preparedness event that will help people Get Ready.
Coos Bay Fire Department and NW Natural have partnered to bring this event. The American Red Cross, public safety agencies, local businesses and many other organizations will be available to answer questions. There will be 60-minute break-out sessions by Coos County Emergency Management and Coos Bay Fire Chief Mark Anderson.
During the Get Ready Coos Bay event, a free lunch will be provided and the first 100 families that attend also will receive a free preparedness item. All area residents are welcome and encouraged to attend.
It’s all taking place 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Coos Bay Fire Department located at 450 Elrod Ave.
The Coos Bay Fire Department reminds everyone to keep enough supplies in their home to meet their needs for at least two weeks. Assemble a disaster supply kit with items you may need in the event of an evacuation and store supplies in sturdy, easy to carry containers such as backpacks or duffel bags.