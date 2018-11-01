COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Downtown Association has a lot of things planned in November. First is the annual Holiday Open House, an invitation to come downtown and explore 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9 and again 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. You can collect sales receipts from participating merchants between Nov. 9-24 on Shop Small Saturday. During Shop Small Saturday turn in $100 worth of receipts 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Jennie's Shoes and get a Marshfield District commemorative mug. Also that day during the Noggin' Along Cider Stroll you can get a commemorative mug and a map to the participating merchants for $10.
Anytime between Nov. 9 and Nov. 23, you can the official list of participating Open House and Shop Small merchants, at Katrina Kathleen's at 191 S. Broadway or Checkerberry's Flowers & Gifts at 196 S. Second St.
The Holly Jolly Celebration starts Friday, Nov. 23. The CBDA invites you to bring the kids to greet Santa as he arrives at the Coos Bay Boardwalk on a tugboat around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23. Once he arrives you will follow him to the official Coos Bay Christmas Tree Lighting with Mayor Joe Benetti. Got Talent Coos County contestants will be caroling and you can join them or just enjoy some refreshments. Then walk to the Egyptian Theatre where children can visit with Santa before the movie "Elf" begins at 7 p.m., admission is free. Everyone is invited to bring pairs of new socks, make them into balls and throw them during the snowball fight scene. All the socks will be donated to local shelters.
If you can't make the Holly Jolly Celebration, Santa and Elf will return at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24. Visit with Santa until the movie begins at 2, don't forget new pairs of socks to throw. There will be a third chance to see Elf at 7 p.m. Bring new pairs of socks to throw.
If you would like to participate in any Coos Bay Downtown Association event, call 541-266-9706, visit www.coosbaydowntown.org or come to the annual meeting and membership drive held on the third Thursday, January 17 at Black Market Gourmet. The annual meeting recaps the year's activities, recognizes achievements, allows folks to visit and have a lovely meal with CBDA.