COOS BAY — On Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31, the Coos Bay Downtown Association, along with downtown businesses, will open their doors for the annual Downtown Halloween Trick-or-Treat and Trunk-or-Treat from 3-5 p.m. in downtown Coos Bay.
Trick-or-Treaters should look for the large orange pumpkin poster displayed in the window of participating businesses. Merchants displaying the orange pumpkin poster will have candy and goodies for the kiddies. It’s a terrific way for kids to enjoy Halloween and candy gold can be found in a five by five block radius. This is a free family friendly event so everyone is encouraged to dress up and have some fun.
Post your photos using the hashtag #CBDAHalloween and show us how creative you can get with your costumes.
You have free articles remaining.
And don’t forget to stop by the parking lot at Fourth and Bennett to Trunk-or Treat at the Media Monster Mash and Dance Party. Best Costumes will be randomly selected to win a prize. Prizes will be awarded for Best Decorated Trunk Space.
For information on Trunk-or-Treat space, participation, or to schedule a spot, contact Krista at 541-269-0929.
For details on Coos Bay Downtown Association events visit www.coosbaydowntown.org or contact Holly Boardman at 541-266-9706 or by email at director@coosbaydowntown.org.