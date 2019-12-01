COOS BAY — The public is invited to attend the Coos Art Museum Staff Art Show, an exhibition featuring art works created by the folks who make the art museum happen. This exhibition will run from Dec. 13-Feb. 15. The free public reception will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay.
Current and former museum staff and volunteers art will be on exhibition. Don't miss this opportunity to meet the artists and see their wide variety of talent and the works that they produce.
You have free articles remaining.
Among the works on display will be examples of photography, stained glass, painting, mixed media, collage, woodblock printing, ceramics and fiber art. The participating artists will include Betty Bangs, Steven Broocks, Kevin Clarke, Archi Davenport, Liv Drahos, Valerie Flynn, Toni Inman, Gail Longtain, Dana Rieck, Pat Snyder, Sarita Southgate, Beth Wegner and Kathleen Zappelli.