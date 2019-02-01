Try 1 month for 99¢
Strictly Digital

Piece by Victoria Tierney in the Strictly Digital display at the Coos Art Museum.

 Contributed art

COOS BAY  — Coos Art Museum will be holding their annual Meeting and Appreciation Luncheon for members and volunteers 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Museum in the Maggie Karl Gallery. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m.

Come enjoy an artful afternoon at CAM. Learn more about our past year’s accomplishments and the upcoming exhibitions, art education classes and rental sale programs in 2019.

Currently on view: Atrium, Prints from the Permanent Collection; Mabel Hansen, Strictly Digital; and Clare Wehrle, Art of the Athlete.

This great luncheon will be provided courtesy of the museum board. A vegetarian selection will be available upon request and there will be a no-host bar.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

2019 Memberships may be paid at this event.

RSVP to the Coos Art Museum by Friday, Feb. 8, by calling 541-267-3901.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags