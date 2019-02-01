COOS BAY — Coos Art Museum will be holding their annual Meeting and Appreciation Luncheon for members and volunteers 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Museum in the Maggie Karl Gallery. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m.
Come enjoy an artful afternoon at CAM. Learn more about our past year’s accomplishments and the upcoming exhibitions, art education classes and rental sale programs in 2019.
Currently on view: Atrium, Prints from the Permanent Collection; Mabel Hansen, Strictly Digital; and Clare Wehrle, Art of the Athlete.
This great luncheon will be provided courtesy of the museum board. A vegetarian selection will be available upon request and there will be a no-host bar.
2019 Memberships may be paid at this event.
RSVP to the Coos Art Museum by Friday, Feb. 8, by calling 541-267-3901.