NORTH BEND — The South Coast Folk Society will host a public Contra Dance from 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at the North Bend Senior Center located at 1470 Airport Lane.
All are welcome to this special event, which features live music by The South Coast Session Band, and calling by Silas Minyard. Contra dancing is a light-hearted form of social dancing that is easy to learn and fun for all ages. Singles, couples and families can all enjoy this exciting new form of dance. New dancers are always welcome. No experience or partner necessary. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes as contra dancing is quite aerobic and great exercise.
The South Coast Session Band will play a lively mix of classic and contemporary Celtic tunes perfect for dancing. This talented group of musicians has enjoyed jamming together for years. Come share their love of music and fill the hall. The band features Sharon Rogers on accordion, Gail Elber on mandolin, Marty Giles playing percussion, Tom Purvis on flute, Steven McVay on fiddle and Mark Van Over on banjo.
There will be a lesson at 7 p.m., and first-timers who show up for this lesson will receive a ticket for free admission to their next dance.
This event is alcohol- and fragrance-free. Refreshments are available. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Admission: general, $7; seniors 60 and older, $6; members, $5; students and supervised children under 6, no charge.
For more information call 541-404-8267 or visit www.southcoastfolksociety.com.