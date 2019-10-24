COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College will be hosting an eSports Community Overwatch Gaming Tournament, and the public is invited to come watch the action.
Esports is competitive video gaming and Southwestern is the first community college in Oregon to join the National Association for Collegiate Esports (NACE). Overwatch is owned by Blizzard Entertainment.
The tournament will take place in the Hales Center for the Performing Arts and Empire Hall on the Coos campus. Opening ceremonies will begin at noon on Friday, Oct. 25, and will include team introductions and a gaming music video to kick off the tournament. Competitions will run until 5 p.m. and continue from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
The event is open to the public and will be live-streamed via www.socc.edu as well. Students from both Marshfield and North Bend High schools will be participating as well.
For additional information, contact Tasha Livingstone at 541-888-7284 or tasha.livingstone@socc.edu.